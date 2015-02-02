版本:
FDA approves Boehringer-Lilly drug for type-2 diabetes patients

Feb 2 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a drug developed by Eli Lilly and Co and privately held Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc to improve blood sugar control in type-2 diabetes patients, the companies said.

The drug, Glyxambi, combines empagliflozin and linagliptin, commonly prescribed diabetes medications which are manufactured by Lilly and Boehringer. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
