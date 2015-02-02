UPDATE 1-FDA approves Boehringer-Lilly drug for type-2 diabetes patients

(Adds details)

Feb 2 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a drug developed by Eli Lilly and Co and Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc to improve blood sugar control in type-2 diabetes patients, the companies said.

The drug, Glyxambi, is a once-daily tablet that combines empagliflozin and linagliptin, commonly prescribed diabetes medications which are manufactured by Lilly and privately held Boehringer.

Empagliflozin prevents the kidney from reabsorbing glucose, letting it go out through urine.

Linagliptin works by increasing hormones that stimulate the liver to produce less glucose and those that help the pancreas produce more insulin.

"Half of people with type-2 diabetes do not achieve recommended blood sugar control, making new treatment options more important than ever," Eli Lilly diabetes division vice president Mike Mason said.

Boehringer and Lilly said in October they will continue to jointly develop and market diabetes drugs in 17 countries, including the United States. They had been partnering in more than 50 countries since 2011.