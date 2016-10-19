UPDATE 1-FDA grants accelerated approval to Lilly's soft tissue sarcoma drug

(Adds details and share move)
Oct 19 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Wednesday granted accelerated approval to Eli Lilly and Co's
drug for treating adults with advanced soft tissue
sarcoma (STS).
Lilly's drug, Lartruvo, is approved for use with
FDA-approved chemotherapy doxorubicin in STS patients who cannot
be cured with radiation or surgery or who have a type of STS for
which chemotherapeutic agent anthracycline is an appropriate
treatment. (bit.ly/2e6JNrz)
Soft tissue sarcoma refers to cancers that develop in
muscles, fat, tendons or other soft tissues.
The National Cancer Institute estimates that 12,310 new
cases of STS and nearly 5,000 related deaths are likely to occur
in 2016.
The European Medicines Agency last month recommended
conditional marketing approval for the drug in combination with
doxorubicin in the European Union.
Lartruvo has already been granted orphan drug status and
breakthrough therapy status by the U.S. health regulator.
Indianapolis, Indiana-based Lilly's shares were up
marginally in afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Dipika Jain in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)