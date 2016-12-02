UPDATE 2-FDA lets Lilly cite Jardiance heart data, shares jump

(Adds analyst comment, background on heart-protection data)
By Ransdell Pierson and Toni Clarke
Dec 2 U.S regulators said on Friday they would
allow Eli Lilly and Co to state that its diabetes drug
Jardiance reduces risk of death from heart problems, lifting
company shares almost 3 percent and potentially giving a strong
boost to the drug's future sales.
Jardiance, a once-daily pill also known as empagliflozin,
was approved by the FDA in 2014 to help lower blood sugar in
patients with type 2 diabetes. It generated global sales of $48
million in the third quarter.
Lilly sells the drug in partnership with privately held
German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim.
At the time of approval the FDA asked that a separate trial
be conducted to show the drug did not increase the risk of
cardiovascular problems.
The study instead unexpectedly showed Jardiance slashed
deaths by 32 percent in patients with type 2 diabetes at risk of
heart attack and stroke, when added to standard diabetes
medications.
It was the first time any diabetes drug was shown to reduce
risk of cardiovascular death. Moreover, patients taking
Jardiance had a 35 percent lower rate of hospitalization for
heart failure. That information can now be included on the
drug's label.
Jardiance belongs to a new family of treatments called SGLT2
inhibitors that include Johnson & Johnson's $1.3
billion-a-year Invokana and AstraZeneca Plc's Farxiga.
With the strong heart-protection data now on Jardiance's
label, Lilly's sale force can freely advertise it with doctors
and medical professionals, Evercore ISI analyst John Scotti said
in a research note.
"This arguably bodes well for the growth of the Jardiance
franchise and for the SGLT-2 class as a whole," Scotti said.
He said Wall Street expects Jardiance sales to reach about
$4 billion in 2025, with about $1.7 billion going to Lilly.
The risk of death from heart disease is 70 percent higher in
diabetics compared to those without diabetes, according to the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (bit.ly/2gP4Bpd)
Lilly shares were up 2.9 percent to $67.86 in late-afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
About 26 million Americans have type 2 diabetes, the most
common form of the disease which is linked to obesity, according
to federal data for 2014.
