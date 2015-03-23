UPDATE 1-FDA recommends no changes to Lilly's schizophrenia injection use

(Adds details, background)
March 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said it would not recommend changes to the prescribing or use of
Eli Lilly and Co's schizophrenia drug after a review of
two deaths.
Elevated levels of the drug, Zyprexa Relprevv, were found in
the two patients who died in 2013, three to four days after
receiving the injection.
The FDA said its investigation into the deaths was
inconclusive. (1.usa.gov/1xsdbOe)
The study noted that much of the increase in drug levels
could have occurred after death, explaining the extremely high
blood levels of the drug found in the two patients.
Zyprexa contains the antipsychotic drug olanzapine. It
carries a boxed warning, FDA's most serious type of warning, for
post-injection delirium sedation or olanzapine overdose.
Lilly's earnings have suffered since late 2011, when
Zyprexa, its top-selling drug, began facing cheaper generics in
the United States.
Zyprexa's 2014 sales have fallen to $1.04 billion from $4.62
billion in 2011.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)