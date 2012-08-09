版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 9日

Lilly raises 2012 net profit forecast

Aug 9 Eli Lilly and Co on Thursday raised its net profit forecast for 2012 to reflect income from the early payment of financial obligations from former partner Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc, which has been acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

It said it now expects net earnings per share to range between $3.72 and $3.82. Its forecast for earnings excluding one-time items remains unchanged.

