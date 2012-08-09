Lilly raises 2012 net profit forecast

BRIEF-Zadar arranges $2 mln strategic non-brokered private placement
Aug 9 Eli Lilly and Co on Thursday raised its net profit forecast for 2012 to reflect income from the early payment of financial obligations from former partner Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc, which has been acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
It said it now expects net earnings per share to range between $3.72 and $3.82. Its forecast for earnings excluding one-time items remains unchanged.
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
HONG KONG, March 2 A subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has become the first United States-based asset manager to be awarded a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to invest in China's capital markets.