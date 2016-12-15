Lilly forecasts 2017 revenue, profit above estimates

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Eli Lilly and Co forecast 2017 earnings and revenue above analysts' estimates as it sees strong demand for its recently launched drugs, including diabetes treatments Trulicity and Jardiance.
The company said it expected 2017 revenue to be between $21.8 billion-$22.3 billion and adjusted earnings in the range of $4.05-$4.15 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $21.67 billion and earnings of $3.97, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Earnings on a reported basis are expected to be in the range $3.51-$3.61 per share, the company said.
However, Lilly lowered its 2016 earnings estimate due to charges related to its failed late-stage trial of its Alzheimer's treatment. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.