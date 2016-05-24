Lilly says new type of pain drug could lessen need for opioids

May 24 Eli Lilly and Co on Tuesday said
it and partner Pfizer Inc aim to seek approval by 2018
for a new type of pain drug that could be an alternative to
opioids for osteoarthritis, chronic back pain and cancer pain.
The Indianapolis drugmaker said tanezumab, given by
injection every eight weeks, could be a far more effective and
appropriate alternative for chronic pain than opioids, without
their abuse potential.
"Opioids cause addiction and (overdoses) that are killing
more people than traffic accidents," Jan Lundberg, Lilly's
research chief, said in an interview. "If our medicine proves
effective and safe, that would be a huge opportunity."
Pfizer and Lilly, in a $1.8 billion deal, agreed in 2013 to
jointly develop and sell tanezumab for several pain-related
conditions, with the companies equally sharing development
expenses and future sales.
Tanezumab has proven in large trials conducted by Pfizer
more effective than oxycodone, a widely used opioid, and
naproxen, the active ingredient of over-the-counter painkiller
Aleve.
It blocks Nerve Growth Factor (NGF), a protein involved in
growth of nerve cells. U.S. regulators in 2012 put a hold on
trials of medicines targeting the protein due to concerns they
could worsen osteoarthritis in a small percentage of patients.
But the agency lifted the hold last year after new data
suggested such risk could be greatly reduced by using lower drug
doses and taking other precautions.
Opioids caused 18,893 overdose deaths in the United States
in 2014, according to the American Society of Addiction
Medicine. Another 10,574 overdose deaths were due to heroin, it
said, an illegal opioid to which abusers of prescription opioids
often turn because of its far-cheaper price.
Andrew Ahn, chief scientific officer of pain research at
Lilly, said opioids are effective against acute pain. But he
said they have limited and decreasing effectiveness against
chronic pain. Even so, he noted many doctors prescribe opioids
for patients with long-term back pain, osteoarthritis and
cancer.
"So they chase relief with higher and higher doses until
they stop breathing," he said on the sidelines of a company
meeting in New York with industry analysts and fund managers.
Although well tolerated so far, some patients taking
tanezumab have developed swelling of the extremities and other
side effects.
Morningstar analyst Damien Conover said tanezumab, if
approved, could generate annual sales of $1 billion. But he said
the earlier FDA safety concerns have dampened enthusiasm for the
emerging new class of drugs.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)