UPDATE 2-Lilly to offer insulin at discounted prices to certain patients

(Adds details on CVS plan)
Dec 13 Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday
that certain patients could secure a discount of up to 40
percent on its insulin products through its partnership with
Express Scripts Holding Co.
The discount - designed for patients who pay full retail
prices at the pharmacy, such as those who are uninsured - is
being put in place for products purchased on Blink Health mobile
and web platforms, effective Jan. 1.
Over the course of the U.S. presidential campaign inflated
drug prices have been criticized in context of the heavy burden
on consumers, many of whom can't afford medicines or face
increasing co-pays on prescription drugs.
Changes in insurance benefits have increased the cost of
insulin for some people, Lilly said, noting that discounts and
rebates don't directly help the uninsured or people in the
deductible phase of their plans.
A deductible is the amount a patient pays for covered health
care services before the insurer starts to pay.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders in November raised concerns
about the sky-rocketing prices of insulin.
"People are dying or getting sicker because they can't
afford their insulin, just so Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk can
make outrageous profits," he tweeted.
Two prominent U.S. lawmakers also called on federal
antitrust regulators to probe if Lilly, Sanofi SA,
Merck & Co Inc and Novo Nordisk A/S colluded
to set prices for insulin and other diabetes drugs.
The original patent on insulin, a hormone used by diabetics
to control blood sugar levels, expired 75 years ago.
Patients can make purchases using a smartphone app or the
Blink Health website, which has no membership fees. After
entering their prescription details, a discount will be
automatically applied.
Payments will be made online and filled prescriptions can be
picked up at any U.S. pharmacy, including CVS Health Corp
, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Target Corp
.
The discount program includes Lilly products such as
Humalog, Basaglar and a long-acting biologic being introduced
this month by Lilly and Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim, it said.
Blink Health was previously used to provide discounts on
generic prescription drugs only.
Separately on Tuesday, CVS announced a new diabetes program
designed to help its pharmacy benefit management clients improve
health outcomes by following medication and lifestyle management
regimens.
This program, which will be available early next year, could
save between $3,000 and $5,000 annually for members who
successfully improve control of their diabetes, CVS said.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Divya Grover; Editing by
Martina D'Couto)