Eli Lilly says authorities seek documents on PBM contracts

July 28 Eli Lilly and Co said it received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. attorney's office for the southern district of New York, requesting documents and information relating to contracts with pharmacy benefit managers.

"We are cooperating with this investigation," the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. (bit.ly/2atPwoI) (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)