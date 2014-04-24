Eli Lilly misses revenue forecast

BRIEF-Tidewater says receives continued listing standards notice from NYSE
* Tidewater Inc says receives continued listing standards notice from New York Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co on Thursday reported lower than expected revenue, hurt by plunging sales of its Cymbalta depression drug, which is now facing generic competition.
Lilly said it earned $728 million, or 68 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31. That compared with $1.55 billion, or $1.42 per share, in the year-earlier period, when Lilly posted special gains from transferring rights to a diabetes drug.
Excluding special items, Lilly earned 70 cents per share, matching the average forecast of analysts compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Company revenue fell 16 percent to $4.68 billion. Wall Street expected $4.8 billion. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
* Abbvie announces topline results from two phase 3 studies investigating veliparib in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer and early-stage triple-negative breast cancer
* Mullen group ltd. Reports first quarter financial results and increased 2017 capital budget