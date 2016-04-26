版本:
Lilly revenue beats forecasts, drugmaker raises 2016 profit view

April 26 Eli Lilly and Co on Tuesday reported sales above Wall Street expectations and slightly raised its profit view for the full year, citing a tax benefit.

The U.S. drugmaker said it had net income of $440 million, or 41 cents per share in the first quarter. That compared with $530 million, or 50 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding special items, Lilly earned 83 cents per share, below the average analyst estimate of $0.85 per share compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It attributed the profit miss to the impact of the stronger dollar.

Company revenue rose 5 percent to $4.87 billion, topping Wall Street expectations of $4.82 billion.

(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson Editing by W Simon)

