UPDATE 2-Lilly earnings fall short, hurt by research spending

By Ransdell Pierson
April 26 Eli Lilly and Co on Tuesday
reported lower than expected first quarter earnings due largely
to heavy spending on research, sending its shares 2 percent
lower in premarket trading.
But the U.S. drugmaker posted better than expected first
quarter sales, driven by its newer treatments for diabetes and
cancer. And the company slightly raised its full-year profit
view, thanks to a tax benefit in the quarter.
Lilly last year resumed earnings growth following three
years of plunging sales for big products facing generic
competition.
To restock its medicine chest and keep earnings growing over
the long term, Lilly is conducting late-stage studies of
experimental treatments for Alzheimer's disease, breast cancer,
headaches and pain.
The Phase 3 trials, which involve thousands of patients,
weighed on earnings. Lilly spent $1.22 billion in the quarter
for research and development, which analysts said was about $80
million above expectations.
Morningstar analyst Damien Conover said the research
spending is justified because Lilly has recently introduced
potentially lucrative new drugs, including a diabetes treatment
called Jardiance that has lowered cardiovascular death in
high-risk patients.
"The company has one of the best recently launched group of
products," he said, adding that Lilly's stock was "modestly
undervalued" given their potential and the promise of other
drugs in development.
Company revenue rose 5 percent to $4.87 billion in the first
quarter, topping Wall Street expectations of $4.82 billion,
boosted by sales of another new diabetes treatment called
Trulicity and Lilly's new Cyramza cancer medicine. Lilly said
sales would have risen 8 percent if not for the stronger dollar,
which hurts the value of foreign sales in U.S. currency terms.
Lilly said it now expects full-year earnings, excluding
special items, of $3.50 to $3.60 per share. It previously had
forecast $3.45 to $3.55 per share.
The company said it had first quarter net income of $440
million, or 41 cents per share. That compared with $530 million,
or 50 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding special items, including costs of restructurings,
Lilly earned 83 cents per share, below the average analyst
estimate of 85 cents per share compiled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
