Drugmaker Eli Lilly's revenue rises 2 percent

AT&T says to record $1 bln pre-tax loss in Q4
Jan 20 AT&T Inc, the largest U.S. pay TV operator and No.2 U.S. wireless carrier, said it will record a pre-tax loss of about $1 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
Oct 22 Drugmaker Eli Lilly & Co reported a nearly 2 pct rise in revenue, helped by higher demand for its diabetes and cancer drugs.
The Indianapolis-based drugmaker's net profit rose to $799.7 million, or 75 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $500.6 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $4.96 billion from $4.88 billion from a year earlier. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Jan 20 AT&T Inc, the largest U.S. pay TV operator and No.2 U.S. wireless carrier, said it will record a pre-tax loss of about $1 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
CARACAS, Jan 20 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's consolidated financial debt fell 6 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year to reach $41 billion, the company said on Friday. (Reporting by Corina Pons, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.