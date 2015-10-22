Drugmaker Eli Lilly's revenue rises 2 percent

Oct 22 Drugmaker Eli Lilly & Co reported a nearly 2 pct rise in revenue, helped by higher demand for its diabetes and cancer drugs.

The Indianapolis-based drugmaker's net profit rose to $799.7 million, or 75 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $500.6 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $4.96 billion from $4.88 billion from a year earlier. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)