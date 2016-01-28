UPDATE 1-Eli Lilly's revenue rises 5 pct as diabetes drugs gain

(Adds details)
Jan 28 Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co
reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by
increased sales of its diabetes drugs and higher volume.
The company in early January said its Jardiance diabetes
treatment grabbed market share during the fourth quarter but
forecast 2016 revenue below expectations.
Net income rose to $478.4 million, or 45 cents per share, in
the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $428.5 million, or 40
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, the company earned 78 cents per
share, in line with the average analyst expectation, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $5.38 billion from $5.12 billion. Analysts
on average had expected $5.32 billion.
Lilly backed its 2016 adjusted earnings forecast but cut its
earnings guidance to $2.83-$2.93 per share. It had earlier
forecast earnings of $2.92-$3.02 per share.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta and Sriraj Kalluvila)