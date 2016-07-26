UPDATE 3-Lilly sales beat estimates, helped by newer drugs

(Adds analyst, company comment, details on experimental drugs)
By Ransdell Pierson
July 26 Eli Lilly and Co on Tuesday
reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, fueled by newer
drugs, and predicted average annual revenue growth of at least 5
percent through the end of the decade due to its growing roster
of medicines.
The Indianapolis drugmaker, whose earnings growth resumed
last year after three years of tumbling sales caused by
competition from generic drugs, said investors can count on
annual dividend increases in 2016 and beyond.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $5.4 billion in the second
quarter, topping Wall Street estimates of $5.15 billion.
Credit-Suisse analyst Vamil Divan said surprisingly strong
sales were seen for some older brands, including its Cialis
impotence treatment and Forteo osteoporosis drug, which both
benefited from higher prices.
Newer drugs that are key to Lilly's turnaround are the main
focus of investors, and performed well in the quarter.
Trulicity, an injectable diabetes treatment that competes
with Novo Nordisk's blockbuster Victoza, posted sales
of $201 million, while sales of two-year-old Cyramza for stomach
and lung cancer vaulted 68 percent to $147 million.
Wall Street expects another new drug for type 2 diabetes,
Jardiance, to become a $3 billion-a-year product by 2021 because
of recent clinical data showing that it slashes the risk of
cardiovascular death.
But Jardiance, a so-called SGLT-2 inhibitor that competes
with Johnson & Johnson's Invokana, posted a
disappointing $40.1 million in quarterly sales as U.S. health
regulators weigh whether to include the favorable new clinical
data in its label. Once in the label, Lilly could promote the
data to doctors and drive sales higher.
In a conference call with analysts on Tuesday, Lilly said it
plans to unveil data later this year on solanezumab, its
experimental treatment for Alzheimer's disease, and could seek
U.S. approval within months for a breast cancer drug that could
compete with Pfizer Inc's similar Ibrance.
"Lilly is doing an excellent job, coming out of its patent
cliff, and is poised to release a lot of new drugs," said
Morningstar analyst Damien Conover.
Lilly's net income rose 24.5 percent to $747.7 million, or
71 cents per share, in the quarter.
Excluding special items, including restructuring charges,
Lilly earned 86 cents per share, in line with the average
analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Lilly reaffirmed it expects full-year earnings of $3.50 to
$3.60 per share, excluding special items. That would reflect
growth of up to 5 percent over last year.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Kirti Pandey and Bernard Orr)