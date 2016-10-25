版本:
Lilly third-quarter revenue rises 4.7 percent

Oct 25 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 4.7 percent jump in quarterly revenue, fueled by demand for its newer drugs.

The Indianapolis-based drugmaker said its net income fell to $778 million, or 73 cents per share, in the third-quarter ended Sept. 30, from $799.7 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $5.19 billion from $4.96 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

