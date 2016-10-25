Lilly third-quarter revenue rises 4.7 percent

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 4.7 percent jump in quarterly revenue, fueled by demand for its newer drugs.
The Indianapolis-based drugmaker said its net income fell to $778 million, or 73 cents per share, in the third-quarter ended Sept. 30, from $799.7 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $5.19 billion from $4.96 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.