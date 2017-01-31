UPDATE 2-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise

* Q4 sales of Trulicity, Humalog drugs beat estimates

* Sales of newer drugs nearly triple

* Shares marginally up at $75.05 premarket (Adds details, analysts comments, shares)

Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co's quarterly revenue beat analysts' estimates, driven by higher demand for its diabetes drug Humalog as well as its newer products such as Trulicity and Basaglar.

The company, whose earnings growth resumed in 2015 after three years of tumbling sales caused by competition from generic drugs, has been aggressively developing new drugs.

Eli Lilly said newer drugs generated sales of $706.7 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $252.5 million a year earlier.

"Newly launched products, including Trulicity, Cyramza, Jardiance and Taltz, led Lilly's volume-driven growth in 2016," said Chief Executive Officer David Ricks, who assumed the role on Jan. 1.

Trulicity, an injectable diabetes treatment that competes with Novo Nordisk's blockbuster Victoza, reported sales of $337 million, easily beating consensus estimates of $278 million, according to Evercore ISI.

Basaglar, Lilly's cheaper knock-off version of Sanofi's slow-release insulin Lantus, generated sales of $39.5 million. The drug has seen a much faster uptake by U.S. medical insurers than expected.

Lilly said global sales of Humalog rose about 3 percent to $819.8 million in the fourth quarter, well above the consensus estimates of $755 million, as Lilly cut the drug's U.S. price to better compete with other mealtime insulins, including Novo Nordisk's widely-used NovoLog.

Revenue rose 7.2 percent to $5.76 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $5.55 billion.

Lilly, which is recovering from the failure of its high-profile Alzheimer's drug solanezumab, has also been stepping up the pace of dealmaking.

The company said earlier this month that it would buy CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $960 million, bolstering its migraine therapy pipeline.

The drugmaker's net income rose to $771.8 million, or 73 cents per share, from $478.4 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

However, the company's profit missed estimate. Excluding special items, Lilly earned 95 cents per share, below the 98 cents per share analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Higher expenses, along with lower-than-expected non-operating income, led to the overall earnings miss, Credit Suisse analysts said.

Lilly's shares were up marginally at $75.05 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The Indianapolis-based drugmaker's shares fell about 11 percent on Nov. 23, after the company announced solanezumab's results. The stock has risen about 10 percent since then. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)