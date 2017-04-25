UPDATE 3-Lilly gives no time frame on arthritis drug delay; shares fall

(Recasts, adds company, analyst comment; updates share
movement)
By Bill Berkrot
April 25 Eli Lilly and Co on Tuesday
provided no new information on how long U.S. regulators might
delay approval of its closely watched rheumatoid arthritis drug
after its surprise rejection by the Food and Drug Administration
this month.
Lilly shares, which have outperformed its rivals this year,
fell 3 percent to $80.83 even though the U.S. drugmaker reported
a slightly higher-than-expected quarterly profit.
"Maybe people are trying to understand where the near-term
upside is going to come from," said Credit Suisse analyst Vamil
Divan, adding that investors may be taking profit while waiting
for clarity on baricitinib.
Lilly reiterated that it was disappointed and disagreed with
the FDA assessment on baricitinib, particularly since the
medicine won European approval. It said it hoped in the next 60
days to meet with the agency, which had requested more data.
On a conference call with analysts, Lilly was asked whether
it was likely in 2017 or 2018 to satisfy FDA concerns outlined
in the letter denying approval.
"We can't give an estimate on this year or next until we
meet with the FDA," said Christi Shaw, head of Lilly
Bio-Medicines.
The FDA asked for more data on proper dosing and safety
information on the medicine developed with Incyte Corp.
Lilly expressed confidence it could attain its minimum goal
of 5 percent annual revenue growth even without baricitinib
approval this year.
Excluding special items, Lilly said it earned 98 cents per
share in the first quarter, topping the analysts' average
estimate by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Guggenheim Securities analyst Tony Butler said the results
benefited from an animal health acquisition, which "makes the
beat look less glamorous."
He did call sales of newer diabetes drug Trulicity
"tremendous." If baricitinib was approved, he added, "I don't
think the stock would be down."
Trulicity, which competes with Novo Nordisk
blockbuster Victoza, brought in $372.9 million in the quarter,
well ahead of Wall Street estimates of about $328 million.
Lilly maintained its full-year forecast for earnings of
$4.05 to $4.15 per share, excluding items.
Revenue rose 7.5 percent to $5.23 billion, roughly in line
with expectations.
Other new products with strong sales included Taltz for
psoriasis and cancer drug Cyramza. The company called Cyramza
sales for gastric cancer in Japan "phenomenal" but acknowledged
competitive challenges from immuno-oncology drugs for lung
cancer in the United States.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York and Ankur Banerjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)