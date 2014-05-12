版本:
Lilly's diabetes drug as effective as Sanofi's in late-stage trials

May 12 Eli Lilly and Co said its type 2 diabetes treatment was as effective as Sanofi SA's approved drug Lantus in reducing patients' blood sugar levels in three late-stage trials.

Lilly said it expected to file for European and U.S. regulatory approval of the drug, called basal insulin peglispro, by the end of first quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
