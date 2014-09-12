版本:
Lilly colon cancer drug succeeds in late stage study

Sept 12 Eli Lilly and Co said its colon cancer drug extended survival compared to a placebo, in a late stage trial.

The study tested the drug, ramucirumab in combination with chemotherapy, against a placebo plus chemotherapy, in previously treated patients with advanced or metastatic colon cancer.

Metastatic colon cancer occurs when the disease has spread to at least one distant organ, such as the liver, lungs, or lining of the abdomen.

Lilly said in a statement it expected to submit its test data to regulators early next year. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)
