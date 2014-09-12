Lilly colon cancer drug succeeds in late stage study

US STOCKS-Wall St flat as Trump's tax plan eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
Sept 12 Eli Lilly and Co said its colon cancer drug extended survival compared to a placebo, in a late stage trial.
The study tested the drug, ramucirumab in combination with chemotherapy, against a placebo plus chemotherapy, in previously treated patients with advanced or metastatic colon cancer.
Metastatic colon cancer occurs when the disease has spread to at least one distant organ, such as the liver, lungs, or lining of the abdomen.
Lilly said in a statement it expected to submit its test data to regulators early next year. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
SAO PAULO, April 26 Banco Santander Brasil SA's profit will likely rise further in coming quarters as Brazil's No. 4 listed bank sells more financial services, cuts loan-loss provisions, and crowds out rivals in key markets despite a slow economic recovery.
* Attention turns local, after lift from French election * PZU upgrade, Lotos earnings reverse fall of Warsaw stock index * Prospect of low interest rates, margins weigh on OTP Bank shares (Adds renewed rise of Polish stocks) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 26 Polish equities climbed to their highest since mid-2015 on Wednesday as attention turned to local news in Central European markets and away from the risks related to France's elections. Stocks and curre