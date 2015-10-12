UPDATE 1-Eli Lilly stops development of lead heart drug

(Adds details, shares)
Oct 12 Eli Lilly and Co said it stopped
the development of its heart drug, evacetrapib, as the treatment
was not found effective enough in a late-stage trial, sending
its shares down nearly 10 percent in premarket trading.
The company was testing its lead heart drug as a treatment
for heart problems related to atherosclerosis, also known as the
hardening of arteries.
Atherosclerosis is a sign of coronary artery disease, the
most common form of heart problems among Americans that could
lead to heart failure, according to the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention.
Eli Lilly does not have any other drugs in late-stage
studies to treat cardiovascular problems, one of the seven areas
that the drugmaker focuses on.
The The Indianapolis, Indiana-based company said it would
take a charge of 5 cents per share in its fourth quarter.
