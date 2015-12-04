Lilly stops development of diabetes treatment

BRIEF-TCF Financial says CFPB has been reviewing co's overdraft protection program
* CFPB has been reviewing TCF's overdraft protection program as part of its ongoing focus on programs across banking industry
Dec 4 Eli Lilly & Co said it stopped developing its experimental diabetes treatment after discussions with regulatory authorities and external experts.
Lilly had delayed a marketing application for basal insulin peglispro after studies reported an increase in liver fat in patients who were given the treatment. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.
* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp CEO Geert Cauwenbergh reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Jan 19 - SEC filing