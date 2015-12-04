版本:
Lilly stops development of diabetes treatment

Dec 4 Eli Lilly & Co said it stopped developing its experimental diabetes treatment after discussions with regulatory authorities and external experts.

Lilly had delayed a marketing application for basal insulin peglispro after studies reported an increase in liver fat in patients who were given the treatment. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

