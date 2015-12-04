UPDATE 1-Lilly stops development of diabetes treatment

BRIEF-TCF Financial says CFPB has been reviewing co's overdraft protection program
* CFPB has been reviewing TCF's overdraft protection program as part of its ongoing focus on programs across banking industry
Dec 4 Eli Lilly & Co said on Friday it scrapped development of an experimental diabetes treatment that had raised concerns of liver problems.
Lilly had delayed applying for marketing the treatment -basal insulin peglispro - earlier in the year, after studies reported an increase in liver fat in patients.
A severe buildup of fats in the liver can cause inflammation and scarring of the organ, and progress to liver failure.
However, the company has said peglispro was not associated with the increase in liver enzymes.
The drugmaker said on Friday that the decision was based on discussions with regulators and external experts.
Lilly had developed peglispro as a long-acting treatment for type 1 diabetes and the more common type 2 diabetes.
Nearly 12 in 1000 Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Eli Lilly's shares closed at $83.06 on Thursday. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Sriraj Kalluvila)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.
* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp CEO Geert Cauwenbergh reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Jan 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iGe8Re) Further company coverage: