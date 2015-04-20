UPDATE 1-Lilly's psoriatic arthritis drug succeeds in late-stage study

(Adds detail)
April 20 Eli Lilly and Co said its
experimental drug, ixekizumab, reduced the signs and symptoms of
active psoriatic arthritis in patients more than a placebo did
in a late-stage trial.
Up to 30 percent of psoriasis patients develop psoriatic
arthritis, an inflammatory form of arthritis that can cause
swelling, stiffness and pain in and around joints, according to
the National Psoriasis Foundation.
The study, which tested two doses of ixekizumab against a
placebo for 24 weeks, showed that Lilly's drug was statistically
superior, as demonstrated by the proportion of patients
achieving an ACR 20 response.
ACR 20 is a standard assessment defined by the American
College of Rheumatology as one that reduces the signs and
symptoms of a disease by 20 percent.
The psoriatic arthritis patients in the trial were required
to have had a flare up of symptoms in at least the past six
months as well as be untreated by certain drugs.
Ixekizumab, a monoclonal antibody, is injected under the
skin and is also being tested to treat plaque psoriasis.
Last August, Lilly announced data that showed ixekizumab was
successful in multiple late-stage studies in patients with
moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.
Lilly shares closed at $72.47 on Friday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)