Teva loses appeal against Eli Lilly in Alimta patent case

Jan 12 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday ruled in
favor of Eli Lilly & Co in a closely-watched patent
case, saying a lower court judge correctly found Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and other companies
liable for inducing the infringement of Lilly's lung cancer drug
Alimta.
The decision by the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals
came in a case in which Lilly sought to block Teva and other
defendants from launching generic versions of Alimta, one of its
best-selling drugs, before patent protections fully expire in
2022.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)