版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-Eli Lilly down in premarket after Alzheimer's treatment update

NEW YORK Dec 12 Eli Lilly and Co : * Down 3.2 percent to $49 in premarket after the company said it plans to conduct a big new trial of its experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment among patients with mild symptoms but did not plan to seek U.S. apporval at this time

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐