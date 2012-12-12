BRIEF-Eli Lilly down in premarket after Alzheimer's treatment update

BRIEF-Westar Energy expects to settle the issuance, sale of $300 mln of some bonds
* Westar Energy -on March 6, 2017, expect to settle issuance and sale of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of first mortgage bonds, 3.100% series due 2027
NEW YORK Dec 12 Eli Lilly and Co : * Down 3.2 percent to $49 in premarket after the company said it plans to conduct a big new trial of its experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment among patients with mild symptoms but did not plan to seek U.S. apporval at this time
* MFC Bancorp Ltd says Michael Smith, its managing director, has been appointed as company's interim president and chief executive officer
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital