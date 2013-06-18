版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 18日 星期二 22:53 BJT

CORRECTED-FDA studying deaths of two patients on Lilly's long-acting Zyprexa

(Corrects headline to FDA studying, rather than Lilly)

June 18 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said it was investigating deaths of two patients who died following injections with Eli Lilly and Co's long-acting treatment for schizophrenia, called Zyprexa Relprevv.

The agency said the patients died 3 to 4 days after receiving an appropriate dose of the medicine.

(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐