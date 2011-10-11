UPDATE 1-Lilly names new manufacturing, biomedicines execs

Oct 11 Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) named new leaders for its biomedicines and manufacturing operations on Tuesday, replacing two longtime executives who are set to retire at the end of the year.

Dave Ricks, who has been president of Lilly USA, is being promoted to president of Lilly Bio-Medicines, succeeding Bryce Carmine, who started at the drugmaker in 1975.

Alex Azar will replace Ricks as president of Lilly USA. Azar has been vice president of U.S. managed healthcare services and Puerto Rico, and served as deputy secretary in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services before joining Lilly in 2007.

Maria Crowe, who has been senior vice president for global drug product manufacturing, is being elevated to president of manufacturing operations. She succeeds Frank Deane, who joined Lilly in 1979. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Derek Caney)