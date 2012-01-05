CORRECTED-BRIEF-Eli Lilly & Co gives FY 2012 EPS guidance

Jan 5 Eli Lilly And Co : * Eli Lilly & co - 8-k * Sees FY 2012 revenue $21.8 billion to $22.8 billion * 2011 EPS guidance is currently in the range of $3.84 to $3.89 on a reported basis * Sees FY 2012 earnings per share $3.10 to $3.20 * Sees decline of over $3 billion in zyprexa sales due to patent expirations in most markets outside of Japan in 2012 * Sees 2012 gross margin as a percent of revenue will be approximately 77 percent * From now through 2014, on annual basis co still expects revenue to be at least $20 billion, net income at least $3 billion * Research and development pipeline includes 12 molecules in phase III development at end of 2011, exceeding goal of 10 * Expects to meet or exceed 2011 EPS guidance. * Expects to keep 2012 operating expenses essentially flat versus 2011. * FY 2011 earnings per share view $4.34, revenue view $24.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2012 earnings per share view $3.61, revenue view $22.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S