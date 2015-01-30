Drugmaker Lilly's Q4 profit falls on strong dollar, charge

Jan 30 U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co reported a 41 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a stronger dollar and a one-time charge related to a restructuring program.

The U.S. drugmaker said it earned $428.5 million, or 40 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $727.5 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's earnings have been battered over the past three years due to patent expirations on its biggest medicines. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)