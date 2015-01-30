版本:
2015年 1月 30日 星期五

UPDATE 1-Drugmaker Lilly cuts revenue forecast as dollar strengthens

(Adds details, outlook)

Jan 30 Eli Lilly and Co cut its 2015 revenue forecast, issued earlier this month, as the U.S. drugmaker expects a bigger hit from a stronger dollar.

The company had accounted for an expected $500 million negative impact from the stronger dollar in its earlier forecast.

Large U.S. healthcare companies such as Johnson & Johnson , Pfizer Inc and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co have in the past weeks issued 2015 earnings forecasts below Wall Street expectations, citing the stronger dollar.

After hitting a 6-1/2 month low in May, the dollar has surged about 20 percent against a basket of major currencies, making overseas sales denominated in other currencies less valuable in dollar terms.

Lilly now expects 2015 revenue to be in the range of $19.5 billion-$20 billion, below the average analyst estimate of $20.67 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company had earlier forecast 2015 revenue to be in the range of $20.3 billion-$20.8 billion.

Lilly backed its 2015 adjusted earnings forecast of $3.10-$3.20 per share.

The company's hardships began in late 2011, when its best-selling Zyprexa treatment for schizophrenia began facing competition from cheaper generics, followed by patent expirations on its leading Cymbalta depression drug and Evista osteoporosis treatment.

Earnings fell 41 percent to $428.5 million, or 40 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $727.5 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

Lilly took restructuring and other special charges of $401 million in the quarter.

Excluding special items, Lilly earned 75 cents per share, above analysts' average estimate of 73 cents per share.

Total revenue slid 12 percent to $5.12 billion, below Wall Street's average expectation of $5.2 billion. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
