UPDATE 2-Eli Lilly to pay $29 mln to settle US SEC bribery case

By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Dec 20 U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and
Co agreed on Thursday to pay $29 million to settle civil
charges that its subsidiaries made improper payments to foreign
government officials to win business in Russia, Brazil, China
and Poland.
Lilly's settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission represents part of a broader bribery crackdown on the
pharmaceutical industry by U.S. criminal and civil authorities
as they continue to probe corruption.
The settlement stems from an investigation by the SEC of
Lilly's activities from 1994 to 2009, Lilly said, adding the
company was first notified of the probe in 2003.
In this case, the SEC alleged that a Russian unit of
Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly used "marketing agreements" to
funnel millions of dollars to government officials through
offshore companies.
Eli Lilly, whose products include schizophrenia treatment
Zyprexa and the depression drug Cymbalta, agreed to the
settlement with the SEC without admitting or denying the
charges.
The SEC said that when Eli Lilly became aware of possible
violations of the law that bans bribing government officials it
did not intervene on the use of the marketing agreements for
more than five years. Moreover, the SEC said the company's units
in Brazil, China and Poland made improper payments to government
officials or third-party firms associated with government
officials.
"Eli Lilly and its subsidiaries possessed a 'check the box'
mentality when it came to third-party due diligence," said Kara
Novaco Brockmeyer, head of the SEC enforcement unit that
specializes in bribery cases.
"Companies can't simply rely on paper-thin assurances by
employees, distributors, or customers. They need to look at the
surrounding circumstances of any payment to adequately assess
whether it could wind up in a government official's pocket."
Eli Lilly, in a statement, said that in addition to paying
$29.4 million, it agreed to have an independent compliance
consultant conduct a 60-day review of its internal controls and
FCPA compliance.
"Lilly requires our employees to act with integrity with all
external parties and in accordance with all applicable laws and
regulations," said Anne Nobles, Lilly's chief ethics and
compliance officer.
Nobles said Lilly had cooperated with the U.S.
investigators and strengthened its internal controls, including
significant investment in a global anti-corruption program.
Under the 1977 Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), it is
illegal for U.S. companies and foreign firms with listed U.S.
stock to bribe government officials.
In February, a review by Reuters showed that eight of the
world's top 10 drug makers, including Eli Lilly, had all warned
investors they could face liabilities related to corruption
charges in overseas markets.
Pfizer Inc agreed to pay $60 million this year to
settle FCPA charges and Johnson & Johnson reached a $70
million settlement last year.
Pfizer is on track to record $10 billion in sales from
emerging markets this year, while J&J said Brazil, Russia, India
and China accounted for just under 10 percent of the $65 billion
in sales it reported last year.
Some experts say the kinds of fines paid for FCPA
infractions may not be a great deterrent to big companies, which
are relying increasingly on sales in emerging markets.
The law firm Shearman & Sterling, which puts out a
semi-annual report tracking FCPA enforcement, found that
penalties across all industries have averaged less than $20
million.