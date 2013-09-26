版本:
2013年 9月 26日

Lilly drug fails in breast cancer, succeeds in gastric cancer

Sept 26 Eli Lilly and Co said its experimental cancer drug failed to improve the survival among breast cancer patients without their cancer worsening in a late-stage trial.

However, a separate trial, testing the drug as a treatment for advanced gastric cancer, met the main goal of improving patients' survival.

Lilly said it does not plan to submit an approval application for the drug, ramucirumab, for treating advanced breast cancer.

