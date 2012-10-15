版本:
Lilly's gastric cancer drug meets late-stage goal

Oct 15 Eli Lilly and Co said a late-stage study of its experimental gastric cancer drug met its main goal of improving overall survival.

The study, compared the drug ramucirumab to a placebo and the drug was tested as a second-line treatment in patients with cancers that originate in the stomach.

The study, named REGARD, also improved survival without the cancer worsening.

