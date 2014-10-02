Eli Lilly to drop development of lupus drug

BRIEF-Unilever to buy U.S.-based condiment maker Sir Kensington's
* Signed an agreement to acquire Sir Kensington's, a New York-based condiment maker
Oct 2 Eli Lilly and Co said it would discontinue the development of its lupus drug as the treatment was not found to be effective enough in two late-stage trials.
The decision will result in a charge of about 4-5 cents per share in the third quarter, the company said.
Lupus is a condition in which the body's immune system starts attacking healthy tissues and causes inflammation, pain, and damage.
Eli Lilly said the decision was not because of any safety concerns. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Signed an agreement to acquire Sir Kensington's, a New York-based condiment maker
BUCHAREST, April 20 NATO member Romania plans to buy Patriot missiles from U.S. company Raytheon to help protect its airspace, a senior defence ministry official said on Thursday.
* Marcato Capital Management says Buffalo Wild Wings CEO Sally Smith should resign