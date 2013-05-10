China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
May 10 Eli Lilly and Co said it will stop developing its experimental cancer drug after a late-stage trial failed to show a statistically significant increase in patients' disease-free survival.
The drug, enzastaurin, was being tested in lymphoma patients who were at high risk of relapse following a chemotherapy treatment. Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system.
The decision to stop the drug's development will result in a second-quarter charge of about $30 million but the company's 2013 forecast remained unchanged, Lilly said in a statement.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.