Eli Lilly's lymphoma drug fails in late-stage trial

May 10 Eli Lilly and Co said it will stop developing its experimental cancer drug after a late-stage trial failed to show a statistically significant increase in patients' disease-free survival.

The drug, enzastaurin, was being tested in lymphoma patients who were at high risk of relapse following a chemotherapy treatment. Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system.

The decision to stop the drug's development will result in a second-quarter charge of about $30 million but the company's 2013 forecast remained unchanged, Lilly said in a statement.
