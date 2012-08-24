UPDATE 4-Lilly drug slows Alzheimer's in some, fails main goals

* Drug fails key goals but slows decline in mild forms
* Lilly to discuss way forward with health regulators
* Analysts see option for drug's use in early stages of
disease
* Shares rise 4 percent
By Michele Gershberg and Julie Steenhuysen
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, Aug 24 Eli Lilly and Co
said its experimental Alzheimer's drug showed signs of
slowing mental decline in patients with a mild form of the
disease, even though it failed to meet the main goals of two
large clinical trials, suggesting the treatment could be
salvaged.
Shares in the company rose 4 percent on Friday as investors
bet the treatment, solanezumab, may help patients in the early
stages of the disease, which has so far stumped the research
efforts of the world's largest drugmakers.
Lilly did not give detailed data on its findings, but its
executives said they were the first glimmer of hope in a large
clinical trial that removing the toxic protein beta amyloid from
the brains of Alzheimer's patients might alter the course of the
disease.
Scientists were far more cautious and said it was impossible
to gauge what the findings mean until full results are released
at a neurology meeting on Oct. 8 in Boston.
The late-stage trials, known as EXPEDITION 1 and 2, tested
solanezumab in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's
disease, compared with a placebo. Both of these studies failed
to meet their primary goals.
However, a secondary analysis of the results looking at the
two-thirds of patients with mild Alzheimer's from both studies
showed a statistically significant slowing of cognitive decline,
the company said.
"We recognize that the solanezumab studies did not meet
their primary endpoints, but we are encouraged by the pooled
data that appear to show a slowing of cognitive decline," said
Lilly Chief Executive John Lechleiter. "We intend to discuss
these data with regulatory authorities to gain their insights on
potential next steps."
Dr. Samuel Gandy, of the Mount Sinai Alzheimer's Disease
Research Center in New York, said the fact that Lilly had to
combine findings from both studies suggests any positive signal
is fairly weak.
"That sounds really pretty borderline," Gandy said in an
interview. "It's hard for me to characterize without seeing how
they came up with this."
Dr. Ronald Petersen of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester,
Minnesota, and chair of the federal Advisory Council on
Alzheimer's Research, Care and Services, called it a soft
finding.
"It's a bit subtle, but it seems to be real and it may in
fact mean that the drug is doing what it's supposed to do," he
said in a statement.
Alzheimer's experts already see reason to test the theory
that a treatment may need to be delivered even before patients
show signs of dementia, when the disease may have already caused
irreversible brain damage.
Lilly's Dr. Eric Siemers, who directs the company's
Alzheimer's research program, took a different view.
"For us to see what appears to be a signal in this pooled
data in mild patients, we are quite pleased," he said. "That
would suggest you don't have to move much earlier in the
pathology of the disease."
ODDS STILL SLIM
Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia and the
sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. An estimated
5 million Americans are believed to have the disease, and a
successful treatment could be worth billions of dollars.
Wall Street analysts had expected the Lilly drug to fail in
its main goals, particularly after a similar treatment from
Pfizer Inc and Johnson & Johnson called
bapineuzumab did not help either mild or moderate Alzheimer's
patients in study results reported earlier this month.
But some were encouraged by Lilly's findings, which left the
door open for the drug to be considered by health regulators.
"Basically the odds of approval just went up from like 10
percent to maybe 20 to 30 percent," said Dr. Mark Schoenebaum,
analyst with ISI Group, noting that patients with a mild form of
the disease comprise at least half of the diagnosed population.
"(That's) still high risk, but much better than expected."
Lilly shares climbed 4 percent to $44.10 on the New York
Stock Exchange, after earlier gaining as much as 8 percent.
"Theoretically all possibilities are still on the table,"
Sanford Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson wrote in a research note.
"This includes the possibility that solanezumab could be filed
for regulatory approval, given the large unmet medical need in
patients with Alzheimer's disease and the generally acceptable
safety profile."
"Our best guess is that more studies would have to be done
before FDA or other regulatory agencies would consider approving
solanezumab," he said.
Lilly executives declined to say whether they would need to
do any more trials. The company's trials tested solanezumab in
more than 2,050 patients in 16 countries, over an 18-month
period. Side effects included lethargy, rash, malaise and
angina, compared to the placebo.