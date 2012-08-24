Eli Lilly's Alzheimer drug fails in two late-stage trials

Aug 24 Eli Lilly and Co said its
experimental Alzheimer's drug failed to meet the main goal of
improving cognitive and functional abilities in two late-stage
trials.
The trials, known as EXPEDITION 1 and 2, were testing the
drug solanezumab in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's
disease, compared with placebo.
Patients on the drug also experienced adverse events such as
lethargy, rash, malaise and angina, compared to the placebo.
A secondary sub-group analysis, however, showed a
statistically significant slowing of cognitive decline in
patients with mild Alzheimer's disease, but not in patients with
moderate Alzheimer's disease, the company said.
The trial included 2,050 patients from 16 countries.
Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia and the
sixth leading cause of death in the United States. An estimated
5 million Americans are believed to have the disease.
The drugmaker said it will discuss the data with regulatory
authorities.