Lilly's Alimta combination cancer therapy fails trial

Sept 6 Eli Lilly and Co said a late-stage trial testing its lung cancer drug Alimta failed to meet the main study goal of improving overall survival of patients.

Patients on the trial, named Pointbreak, were given either a combination of Alimta and Roche Holding AG's cancer drug Avastin along with chemotherapy, or just Avastin along with chemotherapy drugs.

