Eli Lilly to freeze employee base pay ahead of generic onslaught

NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly & Co
, which expects to lose about 20 percent of its global
revenue next year due to the expiration of key drug patents, is
suspending base pay increases for most employees in 2014 to cut
costs.
At the end of this year Lilly's current biggest product, the
antidepressant Cymbalta, will lose patent protection while
copycat forms of its $1 billion-a-year Evista osteoporosis drug
are due to arrive in early 2014.
The company has also decided to reduce employee bonuses paid
out in 2015 for their performance in 2014.
The news came just months after the drugmaker decided to
layoff about 1,000 domestic sales representatives to cut costs.
"This is a difficult, but necessary decision," company
spokesman Edward Sagebiel said on Wednesday. "We continue to
face the most significant challenges in our history."
"While we've taken many actions to reduce costs and become a
leaner organization, we must do more," Sagebiel said, adding
that the company expects to save about $400 million through 2016
with the help of these cost-cutting efforts.
Sagebiel said Lilly employees will be eligible for base pay
increases in 2015.