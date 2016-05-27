Elior H1 core profit rises on strong international growth

BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds Q3 revenue fell 51 percent to C$3.5 million
* Rockwell Diamonds Inc says net loss of $5.5 million for quarter, compared to $10.5 million net loss for Q3 f2016
May 26 French catering company Elior Group reported 3.5 pct revenue growth and 5.8 pct growth in core profit (EBITDA) for the first half of 2015/2016 fiscal year, driven by a faster pace of growth in its concession catering business and international operations.
First-half revenue came in at 2.92 billion euros, while core profit was 216 million euros.
The company confirmed its full-year guidance, namely organic growth of more than 3 pct, excluding the impact of voluntary contract exits, an EBITDA margin of over 8.6 pct and a significant rise in reported earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share.
Elior also announced on Friday the acquisition of Preferred Meals, a U.S.-based provider of meals and snacks. (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia