Elior FY revenue, profits rise, eyes further growth

PARIS Dec 9 Europe's third-largest catering
group Elior on Friday reported higher revenue and
core profits for fiscal year 2015-16, thanks to its catering
business and international operations, and handed investors a
31.3 percent dividend hike.
Elior, which competes with France's Sodexo and
Britain's Compass, said organic revenue, excluding the
impact of voluntary contract exits, rose 3.1 percent in the
twelve months to Sept. 30, in line with a company's target of 3
percent or above.
Earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose 5.5 percent to 501 million euros ($531.76
million), giving a margin of 8.6 percent of revenue.
For the 2016/17 fiscal year, Elior, whose clients range from
the Vatican museum to France's La Poste and Los Angeles airport,
expects organic revenue growth of at least 3 percent, an
increase in EBITDA margin of between 20 and 30 basis points,
excluding acquisitions, and a significant rise in EBITDA and
adjusted net earnings per share.
($1 = 0.9422 euros)
