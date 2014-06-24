版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 24日 星期二 20:44 BJT

Elizabeth Arden to exit unprofitable businesses

June 24 Cosmetics company Elizabeth Arden Inc said it would exit low-return businesses and brands to improve gross margins and profitability, and would record a related non-cash charge of $85-95 million for the fourth quarter ending June 30.

The company said it would also cut jobs and close its Puerto Rico affiliate. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐