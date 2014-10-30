UPDATE 2-Elizabeth Arden posts another loss as perfumes lose charm

(Adds analyst comment, background, details on Avon Products,
Oct 30 Beauty products maker Elizabeth Arden Inc
posted its third straight quarterly loss, largely due
to its large exposure to perfumes, a category that has seen weak
demand in North America.
Elizabeth Arden's shares fell as much as 8.2 percent to a
four-year low in morning trading, but reversed course to trade
up 4.4 percent in the afternoon session.
"They have made aggressive actions to cut their costs and
based on extremely small time frame, those actions are beginning
to show some traction," CJS Securities analyst Arnold Ursaner
told Reuters.
Elizabeth Arden had announced an annual cost saving target
of $40-$50 million and the company said it had made significant
overhead cost reduction during the first quarter ended Sept. 30.
Sales of perfumes, which contribute nearly two-thirds to
overall revenue, fell nearly 24 percent in the quarter, as
retailers failed to clear their stocks and the company tightened
distribution to improve pricing and gross margins.
Within the perfumes category, celebrity perfumes, which
include Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift, fared poorly, hurting
Elizabeth Arden's sales.
Research firm Euromonitor said in a report earlier this year
that young Americans have less disposable income to spend on
discretionary items such as fragrances post-recession as
unemployment remains high. (goo.gl/mw38hX)
Online competition and intense promotional and discounting
activity in the United States and Europe have weighed on
Elizabeth Arden's margins.
Larger rival Coty Inc said in August that North
America sales fell 11 percent, citing market contraction,
de-stocking and increased promotional and competitive pressure,
mainly at mass retailers.
Companies such as Estee Lauder Cos Inc and L'Oreal SA
have on the other hand managed to offset the slowdown
by having a diverse skin and haircare product lines.
Estee Lauder's sales jumped 13.2 percent in the last
quarter, helped by strong demand for products such as Clinique
Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion and Estee Lauder Pure
Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick.
Avon Products Inc also on Thursday reported an 8.6
percent drop in third-quarter revenue, hurt by weak demand in
North America and Latin America. Avon's shares fell as much as
11 percent to an 18-year low of $9.77 in afternoon trading.
The direct-selling company has reported eight straight
quarters of operating losses in North America and has been
losing share in the beauty category to other retail channels
such as online.
"Cosmetics already have massive penetration in direct
selling, so the demand migrating to other retail channels,
particularly drugstores and specialized stores, as well as
online is a fact of life in our view," J.P. Morgan Securities
analyst Andrea Teixeira said in a note to clients.
Avon has said it expects North America business to return to
profitability in 2015.
