UPDATE 1-Elizabeth Arden profit tops estimates

 Nov 3 Cosmetics company Elizabeth Arden Inc
RDEN.O reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on
Thursday, boosted by strength in emerging markets such as
Asia.
 The company, which sells Prevage anti-aging creams and
celebrity fragrances by stars including Britney Spears, also
maintained its profit and sales forecast for the year.
 KEY POINTS
                Q1 2012    Estimate*  Q1 2011
 Net sales *   $303.5 mln  $303 mln   $284.8 mln
 Net income    $9.2 mln       --      $4.9 mln
 EPS           $0.31       $0.28      $0.17
 - Still sees fiscal 2012 EPS of $1.90-$2, net sales rising
5-6 percent from the prior year.
 - Q1 net sales rose 3.2 percent excluding currency effect
 BACKGROUND
 - Elizabeth Arden's products are marketed to a variety of
shoppers, from those buying fragrances at Wal-Mart Stores Inc
(WMT.N) to others who want the pricier Prevage anti-aging
creams.
 Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
 (Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan and Phil Wahba, editing by
Maureen Bavdek)

