UPDATE 1-Elizabeth Arden profit tops estimates

Nov 3 Cosmetics company Elizabeth Arden Inc RDEN.O reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by strength in emerging markets such as Asia.

The company, which sells Prevage anti-aging creams and celebrity fragrances by stars including Britney Spears, also maintained its profit and sales forecast for the year.

KEY POINTS

Q1 2012 Estimate* Q1 2011

Net sales * $303.5 mln $303 mln $284.8 mln

Net income $9.2 mln -- $4.9 mln

EPS $0.31 $0.28 $0.17

- Still sees fiscal 2012 EPS of $1.90-$2, net sales rising 5-6 percent from the prior year.

- Q1 net sales rose 3.2 percent excluding currency effect

BACKGROUND

- Elizabeth Arden's products are marketed to a variety of shoppers, from those buying fragrances at Wal-Mart Stores Inc ( WMT.N ) to others who want the pricier Prevage anti-aging creams.

Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan and Phil Wahba, editing by Maureen Bavdek)