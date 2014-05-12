版本:
Elizabeth Arden sales fall 20 percent

May 12 U.S. cosmetics company Elizabeth Arden Inc reported a 20 percent decline in quarterly revenue, hurt by weak sales in its North American perfume business.

Sales in North America fell 23 percent to $121.9 million in the third quarter.

Total revenue fell to $$210.8 million.

The company's net loss widened to $26.4 million, or 89 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.3 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company's loss was 84 cents per share. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
