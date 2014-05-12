Elizabeth Arden sales fall 20 percent

European shares firm as earnings, M&A back in play
LONDON, April 25 Deal-making and earnings underpinned European stock markets on Tuesday as focus shifted back to fundamentals and away from politics, for now.
May 12 U.S. cosmetics company Elizabeth Arden Inc reported a 20 percent decline in quarterly revenue, hurt by weak sales in its North American perfume business.
Sales in North America fell 23 percent to $121.9 million in the third quarter.
Total revenue fell to $$210.8 million.
The company's net loss widened to $26.4 million, or 89 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.3 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company's loss was 84 cents per share. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
LONDON, April 25 Deal-making and earnings underpinned European stock markets on Tuesday as focus shifted back to fundamentals and away from politics, for now.
April 25 Canada's Teck Resources Ltd , North America's largest producer of steelmaking coal, reported a surge in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, lifted by significantly higher prices for the commodity, and increased prices of zinc and copper.
SYDNEY, April 25 Copper reversed early losses in Asia on Tuesday to trade higher on the back of strong regional equities markets that broadened investor appeal for cyclical assets such as industrial commodities.