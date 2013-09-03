Ellie Mae taps Morgan Stanley to oversee sale -sources

| NEW YORK, Sept 3
NEW YORK, Sept 3 Mortgage software company Ellie
Mae has hired Morgan Stanley to try to sell the
company, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters on
Tuesday.
The sources wished to remain anonymous because they are not
permitted to speak to the media.
Both Morgan Stanley and Ellie Mae declined to comment.
The sales process for Ellie Mae, which has a market
capitalization of $768.6 million, is expected to begin in the
next few weeks, and a number of parties, particularly private
equity firms, are expected to take a look at the company, one of
the sources said.
Pleasanton, California-based Ellie Mae's software is used in
around 20 percent of all mortgages in the United States,
according to the company.
Given the rising interest rate environment and a jump in the
price of Ellie Mae's stock from $5.50 per share at the beginning
of 2012 to around $29 currently, there is no question that Ellie
Mae is in a good position to sell, said Michael Huang, an
analyst with Needham & Company.
"Rates rising means that growth rates won't be as
spectacular as what we have seen this year or last year," Huang
said. "But they still have significant growth opportunities by
acquiring users and driving up pricing per loan."