Ellie Mae said to be exploring sale - Bloomberg

Aug 8 Ellie Mae Inc, whose software is
used by mortgage professionals, is exploring a sale and has
interviewed banks to manage the process, Bloomberg reported on
Thursday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of $820
million, closed 13 percent up at $30.98 on Thursday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
The company is expected to start soliciting bids in the next
two months, the financial newswire said, citing two people. ()
Ellie Mae reported a better-than-expected second-quarter
profit last week as it added more customers, and raised its
full-year forecast.
The company, whose shares have risen about 37 percent in
last six months, has benefited from a rebounding U.S. housing
market as record low interest and mortgage rates and high rents
prompt more people to buy houses.
The company could not be immediately reached for comment.