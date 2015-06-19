Activist investor Elliott set sights on Asia's family-run firms

| HONG KONG/NEW YORK, June 19
HONG KONG/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. billionaire
Paul Singer appears to have paved the way for activist investors
to fight for shareholders' rights where few hedge funds have
ventured: Asia's biggest family-run firms.
In the past few months, Singer's $26 billion firm Elliott
Management has taken on South Korea's Lee family, founders of
the Samsung Group, as well as the Li family, which
founded Hong Kong's third-largest lender Bank of East Asia Ltd
(BEA).
While Asian firms including Japan's Sony Corp and
robot maker Fanuc Corp have faced off with activist
investors such as Daniel Loeb of Third Point, the region's
family-owned conglomerates have so far been largely left alone.
The opacity of some family-owned businesses, however, and
the more lax corporate governance standards across Asia have
made them attractive targets for hedge funds seeking fresh
investment.
"Shareholder activism is going to be an increasing theme in
Asia as more Asian companies access Western capital markets,"
said Singapore-based John Chessher, CEO of Cenkos Securities, an
independent securities firm. "These kind of cases hopefully will
bring about greater transparency."
Elliott did not respond to Reuters requests for comment for
this story.
In a rare instance of shareholder activism in South Korea,
the fund is in the process of trying to block an $8 billion
proposed merger of two Samsung Group companies.
Elliott says the all-stock takeover offer by Samsung's de
facto holding firm Cheil Industries Inc undervalues
sister firm and builder Samsung C&T Corp, and has
filed a court injunction and lobbied shareholders to reject it.
The merger, however, is key to paving a smooth leadership
succession within South Korea's biggest and most influential
chaebol after patriarch Lee Kun-hee, 73, was hospitalised last
year. On Thursday, Samsung C&T said it would continue with
preparations for the deal.
VICTORY
Elliott appears to have been emboldened by its success
earlier this year in opening a court inquiry into a HK$6.75
billion ($871 million) share placement by BEA to Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corp.
BEA said the placement was necessary to bolster its capital.
According to court documents seen by Reuters, Elliott said the
placement was an attempt by the Li family to "strengthen the
position of strategic shareholders... who provide them with
protection from any attempts to interfere with their control of
management of BEA".
Last year, however, the fund failed in its bid to raise the
$5 billion bid Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
made to acquire Hong Kong's Wing Hang Bank.
Founded by Singer in 1977, Elliott is renowned for winning
cases against Peru and Argentina for repayment of debts they
took on at a deep discount during their financial crises.
Its clients include some of the biggest U.S. pension funds
and last year, it returned 8.24 percent, more than double the
average hedge fund's 4 percent return, and was up 0.6 percent in
the first four months of 2015.
Elliott is credited with playing a role in the restructuring
of U.S. firms including Trans World Airlines and Enron and
foreign firms such as Telecom Italia SpA.
Some analysts say Elliott could also see similar success in
Asia if it works with companies' management, not the courts.
So far, its record in the region is mixed:
"We believe the opportunity in Japan and Asia more broadly
is for more friendly activism, or what we call constructivism
where the hedge fund manager works with management, rather than
challenging management publicly," said New York-based Michael
Weinberg, chief investment strategist at Protege Partners which
invests in some activist funds.
($1 = 7.7521 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Denny Thomas in HONG KONG and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
in NEW YORK; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in HONG
KONG; Editing by Miral Fahmy)